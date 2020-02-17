Messi and Hamilton share the Laureus award for best male athlete of the year

The Argentine soccer player Leo Messi he was recognized with the Laureus 2020 Award for the best male athlete of the year, an award he shared with Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1 driver, after being both matched in the voting at the gala held in Berlin.

The attacker excused his absence at the gala and he showed honest for the recognition in a video: "I was very excited to be able to be for what it means and I want to send this message to thank the Academy for giving me this recognition. It is a very important award and I feel especially honored to be the first to win it in a group sport. "

For his part Hamilton, six times world champion of his discipline, he thanked Mercedes for his confidence during these years.