Meryl Streep, the 5 worst films according to IMDb reviews

Talk about the monumentality and immensity of Meryl Streep it is now an almost cloying exercise, like writing pages and pages on how much the sun is yellow or the sea is blue. Let's try, for once, to look at the other side of the coin and to dig into the failures of the star of Il Diavolo Veste Prada.

Of course, in this case too, we would have to go slowly with the words: la worse than evidence Meryl's is probably, however, something that anyone who undertakes an acting career should aspire to … But, in short, there will have been some occasions in which ours has not been perfect in all respects, has it?

They dig between IMDb reviews we find for example the insufficient sufficiency of Plenty, 1985 film by Fred Schepisi; This is followed by Dove Eravamo Rimasti, from 2015, rejected with a mediocre 5.9. The same vote was then given by users of the well-known review site to Into the Woods, very little loved by musical critics with James Corden and Emily Blunt.

It goes down again with the 5.8 of Ant Bully – An Ant Life, forgettable animated film of 2006, while the highest (or lowest, if you prefer) podium is occupied by She-Devil – She, the Devil, dated 1989.

Do you agree with IMDb votes? You think there are other disappointing films in whose cast does our beloved Meryl appear? Let us know in the comments! In the meantime, the star of Mamma Mia! Zoom seems to have a lot of fun.