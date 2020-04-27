Meryl Streep got drunk on camera with her friends VIDEO

Share it:

United States.- Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald's met on Sunday night as they chatted and drank alcohol on camera on a fun night-

The three women got together (by Zoom) as part of Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday celebration to sing "Ladies Who Lunch".

However, they gave the performance their own quarantine touch, each singing and pouring themselves a drink, or, in Streep's case, various drinks.

There were no Mamma Mia-style dance numbers involved in Streep and Baranski's virtual reunion, but Streep made up for it with their elegant cocktail work.

And, of course, the singing itself, which was incredible since all three were sitting and probably hadn't been outside in weeks.

