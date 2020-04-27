TV Shows

Meryl Streep got drunk on camera with her friends VIDEO

April 27, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

United States.- Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald's met on Sunday night as they chatted and drank alcohol on camera on a fun night-

The three women got together (by Zoom) as part of Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday celebration to sing "Ladies Who Lunch".

However, they gave the performance their own quarantine touch, each singing and pouring themselves a drink, or, in Streep's case, various drinks.

There were no Mamma Mia-style dance numbers involved in Streep and Baranski's virtual reunion, but Streep made up for it with their elegant cocktail work.

And, of course, the singing itself, which was incredible since all three were sitting and probably hadn't been outside in weeks.

To get the latest news about coronavirus, register by clicking on this space and we will send you the information instantly.

. (tagsToTranslate) United States (t) Meryl Streep (t) Video calls

READ:  Maluma shows off his favorite pets on Instagram
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.