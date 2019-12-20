         'Merlí: Sapere Aude' will have second season: Movistar + renews the trip to the adult world of Pol Rubio

Share it:

Too bad things had to be done so that Movistar + did not renew one of the most anticipated series of the season. We are talking about 'Merlí: Sapere Aude', the spin off of the TV3 series focused on the character played by Carlos Cuevas who It has been renovated for a second season.

The news has been given by the platform through his Twitter, in a small video in which María Bolaño, the teacher played by María Pujalte, is heard, say something that goes in for exam: that the series will have that coveted second season.

A renovation that comes to anyone's surprise almost two weeks after Movistar + premiered the eight episodes of season 1 of 'Merlí: Sapere Aude'. A season scripted by Héctor Lozano that, although it is somewhat doubtful for the one who writes, collects all the virtues and defects that the previous series already had.

In any case, I think it's precisely the type of series that Movistar + needs right now to call the youth audience. At the moment with this season 2, the third of 'Skam Spain', which will arrive on January 10, and 'Los espabilado', the new Albert Espinosa, it seems that the batteries are being put in this direction.