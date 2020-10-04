Mercy, Review of Volume 2 by Mirka Andolfo: hunters, flowers and blood

The 2020 of the author of Sacred / Profane e Against nature opened with the debut on the publishing market of an intriguing production with a horror-western atmosphere. As we have already had the opportunity to tell you in our impressions on Volume 1 of Mercy, the graphic novel is structured in three parts, with the final chapters arriving during the month of November. Edited by Panini Comics, the new paper and ink creature signed by Mirka Andolfo has earned great attention overseas since its inception, with Glénat editions e Image Comics who have secured the rights to publish Mercy in France and USA respectively.

Several months after the debut of the fascinating and lethal Lady Nolwenn Hellaine among the temporal links of a Klondike of the gold rush troubled by dark supernatural threats, it is finally available in Italy The Hunters, the Flowers and the Blood, second appointment with a work that is confirmed worthy of attention.

Warning: Mercy Volume 1 spoilers follow.

The Hunters, the Flowers and the Blood

The Lady, the Frost and the Devil it ended leaving the reader with a wide range of questions and questions. Each character featured in the introductory chapters of Mercy in fact he seemed to jealously conceal a mysterious nature and unspeakable secrets. An impression that found confirmation in this second volume, in which the author presses on the accelerator and offers readers numerous revelations and twists. After having painted in an excellent way the complex humanity, and not, that populate the streets of Woodsburgh, Andolfo begins to dig into their past, opening an insight into the anxieties that upset their poor souls. However, the intriguing and charismatic protagonist remains at the center of the scene, Lady Hellaine. Troubled by unstoppable sensory perceptions during the first volume, the woman will find herself having to face its implications, carried away by feelings with a surprisingly overwhelming impetus.

They will be decisive in this path, as can be understood from the events unfolding in the first chapters little Rory and young Jonathan, whose destinies now seem to intertwine inextricably with that of Lady Hellaine. The little girl, in particular, remains convinced that she is faced with an incarnation of the lost mother enlightened by a beauty that is both angelic and demonic, and refuses to part with it. The terror of a new loneliness and the refusal to silence her deepest beliefs and hopes will push Rory to accept disturbing and horrifying revelations. Equally intriguing is the path that takes us to discover Jonathan’s past, whose narrative parable will offer absolutely central and somewhat unexpected implications.

But the three characters are not the only ones to find a prominent space among the panels painted by Mirka Andolfo. THE Hunters appeared at the end of the previous volume return to the scene, determined to follow in the footsteps of Unknown, who will have to discover at their own expense that perhaps the position at the top of the food chain is not as defined as they believed. Also present at the appeal Lady Swanson, among the most enigmatic personalities that populate the disturbing gothic revisitation of the Klondike of Mercy.

Waiting for the grand finale

Exactly as The Lady, the Frost and the Devil, also The Hunters, the Flowers and the Blood it closes with an unexpected twist, which leaves the reader with the concrete desire to find out how the narration will proceed. In a few tables, the protagonists make choices dictated by unstoppable impulses and feelings too furious to be contained. The result is an excellent intermediate volume for the Panini Comics trilogy, paving the way for what could be an overwhelming grand finale.

The atmospheres to the Bloodborne e Carnival Row are confirmed intriguing, despite the action is concentrated exclusively within the confines of the town of Woodsburgh. An imaginary that, for the moment, mixes wisely supernatural, mystery and human feelings, in an emotional spectrum that ranges from the purest and most naive love to unconscious and unscrupulous greed. To frame everything, once again, the distinctive trait of Mirka Andolfo, with tables of which the bright colors stand out in a particular way which, despite the darkness that envelops the hearts of the protagonists and the roads on which they move their uncertain steps , manage to illuminate the dangerous world of Mercy.