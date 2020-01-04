Mercy: horror-western atmospheres for Mirka Andolfo's new comic

Share it:

After the editorial successes that involved the irreverent adventures of Damiano and Angelina, recently collected in an Omnibus edition of Sacro / Profano, and the following Against nature, Mirka Andolfo returns to introduce itself to the public with a work with darker hues. Embracing gothic horror atmospheres, Mercy drag the reader into the Klondike of the gold rush, to follow the events of an intriguing as well as lethal woman.

The new editorial project of the eclectic Italian author, who has collaborations with DC Comics is Marvel Comics, boasts an international reach. Just think that the protagonist of Mercy, Lady Nolwenn Hellaine, was featured at New York Comic Con 2019: during the event, a live-action trailer directed by Andrea Scaglione and entirely dedicated to the mysterious and inhuman figure, interpreted for the occasion by Alessandra Corradini.

The graphic novel has also already won the attention of prestigious foreign publishers: Éditions Glénat and Image Comics lead Mercy respectively on the French and U.S. market, between January and March 2020. After a preview presentation a Lucca Comics & Games, on the other hand, Italian readers can already immerse themselves in the first of the three volumes that will make up the work, published in our peninsula by Panini Comics.

The Lady, the Frost and the Devil

The first steps the reader takes in Mercy they lead him to Woodsburgh, fictitious US citizen in whose past dark mysteries seem to be hidden. A disturbing accident at a mining site occurred years ago, inhuman creatures that bloom like flowers on the bodies of mortals and the first snow of winter are the ingredients that populate the opening of Andolfo's new work. The advent of frost brought with it a woman of diaphanous beauty, whose human nature is however now a distant memory. Lady Hellaine arrives in Woodsburgh alongside Mister Goodwill, ambiguous companion of the lady: what the couple's intentions are is not known for now, but their actions seem to be connected to the "Woodsburg devil"and ai"unknown", arcane and inscrutable entities that torment the minds of some inhabitants of the town. And the village itself is the other great protagonist of this first volume of Mercy, which lays the foundations for a choral narrative, in which the fates of multiple characters seem to be destined to intertwine.

So let's get acquainted with Rory, little orphan daughter of a Native American and an Irish, fervent Catholic, young and energetic rebel whose indigence forces her to a life of harassment. The painting is enriched with the figure of Lady Swanson, a lady despised by the Woodsburgh community, ready to reveal a multifaceted personality to the reader. And, again, the young man Jonathan and the charming Betsy, brother and sister grown up alone in a hard and ruthless world.

However, we don't want to reveal too many details about the plot and the cast of characters that animate it. We will therefore limit ourselves to highlighting how the first volume of Mercy offer the reader few answers, but manages to arouse questions and generate curiosity. The final lines, in particular, pave the way for an intriguing narrative evolution, in a horror-western style atmosphere that appears solid and convincing.

Dangerous women and marginalization, between Bloodborne and Crimson Peak

Particularly dear to the author, in Mercy we find the strong female figure theme, ready to assert itself in a society traditionally dominated by men. The narrative premises posed with this first volume also seem to offer space for reflection linked more broadly to exclusion and discrimination, but also to the importance of memories and the ability to forge ties with those around us. How central this will be in the overall economy of the story, however, we will be able to say it only later.

In telling the genesis of Mercy, Mirka Andolfo reveals that she gave birth to the graphic novel at a time when she was particularly attracted to gloomy or horror genre productions. The author cites, for example, Bloodborne and Crimson Peak, and actually among the tables you can easily find yourself breathing the air of the acclaimed house creature FromSoftware and the film by Guillermo del Toro. Thus an imaginary comes to life that also recalls the atmosphere of Penny Dreadful or the more recent Carnival Row. Between mystery, violence and cruelty, Woodsburgh and its inhabitants come to life thanks to a soft and dynamic trait. Despite the dark tones of the narrative, the tables shine thanks to a wise use of colors, who manage to establish themselves as great protagonists even in the darkest scenarios.