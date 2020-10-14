Merciless: Mirka Andolfo presents the sequel comic to Mercy with Panini Comics

To the great surprise, Mirka Andolfo, in collaboration with Panini Comics, announced Merciless, sequel to the highly acclaimed Mercy. The new work of the Italian cartoonist will arrive in the course of 2021.

On its Facebook page, Panini Comics Italia presented Merciless, new series by Mirka Andolfo. At the moment, nothing has yet been revealed of this work, except an approximate publication date and a first artwork. Merciless will arrive in Italian comics in the course of 2021 and will be the sequel to Mercy, the series with which Mirka Andolfo has achieved international success.

Mirka Andolfo is an Italian illustrator, cartoonist and colorist. Despite his young age, he has already collaborated with leading publishers, both Italian and foreign. Work that consecrated it as one of the most important Italian companies of recent years is Mercy, a horror series with a gothic atmosphere that addresses issues such as the role of women. The protagonist of the comic is Hellaine, a merciless woman who has just arrived in Klondike. Mercy also arrived in the United States under the Image Comics publisher. If these premises have piqued your interest, do not miss the review of Mercy Volume 2. Among her other works, over the years Mirka Andolfi has dealt with various variant covers, special editions and stories for DC Comics.