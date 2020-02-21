Mercedes reinvents the steering wheel: this is the great novelty of the Formula 1 tests

Share it:

The sliding steering wheel of the car of Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) who captured on Thursday the camera that is in the racing car on the pilot was the matter of greatest interest on the second day of the pre-season rehearsals of the Formula 1 which is being developed in the Circuit of Barcelona-Catalonia.

In the absence of great times, the first four hours Rehearsals had everyone with their eyes on the screen when Lewis Hamilton appeared in a subjective image, watching him drive the car from above his helmet.

In each line, Hamilton was pulling the steering wheel, which approached the chest, and at the same time the two front wheels converged slightly. The tests of this experiment did not bring the world champion car six times in a row (1: 18.387), but encouraged the press room and the paddock the debate about his legality, something that will motivate a long discussion.

The unknown it is if this movement of the steering wheel, which only the pilot makes in the straight lines, since in the curves it returns it to its usual position, it affects the suspension, in which case it could incur an irregularity.

The morning day again had a car driven by Mercedes engine as faster, as happened with the Mexican Sergio Perez (Racing Point), with a time of 1: 17,347, followed by Daniel Ricciardo (Renault)

The McLaren of the British Lando Norris, who replaced the Spanish today Carlos Sainz, was the slowest in the morning and one of the least laps (48), although the British team reported no incident.

For its part, Charles Leclerc He took the Ferrari again, waiting for Sebastian Vettel to do it this afternoon, while in the tests of Lewis Hamilton with the Mercedes he obtained very discreet times (1: 18.386) and away from those of yesterday, although he completed a day very helpful, in which he took 106 laps.