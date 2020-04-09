Men's Eurobasket postponed to September 2022

FIBA has made it official that the Men's Eurobasket to be postponed for one year, to 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The competition will be held between September 1 and 18 of that year.

The women's Eurobasket, organized by Spain and France, keeps the date: it will be held between June 17 and 27, 2021.

"After considering all the scenarios and taking into account all the recommendations of the local Commissions, the FIBA ​​Committee has made the following modifications to the schedules," they begin to explain in the statement.

The organization chaired by Horacio Muratore continues with its restructuring of the competition calendar, disrupted by the postponement of the Olympic Games that had to be held in Tokyo this summer and that they were finally postponed for a year due to the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The Men's Eurobasket has been moved exactly to the 1st to 18th of September 2022, which was free of continental competitions. The modification of the tournament date also includes that of the 'window' scheduled for September 2022, to be held at the end of August, within the preparation phase for the continental championship.

Also, as reported by the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) through a statement, the four men's pre-Olympic tournaments, which were to be held this June in Serbia, Lithuania, Croatia and Canada with a total of 24 countries in competition , have finally been set for the days between June 22 and July 4, still pending confirmation by the IOC.