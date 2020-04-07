Sports

Mendy's condolences to Guardiola: "You have always treated me like a son"

April 7, 2020
Edie Perez
Benjamin Mendy has released a loving message to Pep Guardiola hours after it was known that the Manchester City coach has lost his mother to the coronavirus. The defender recalled that the coach has always treated him as "a son".

For this reason, he pointed out that "as in a family" everyone "laughs and cries together." "My deepest condolences to Pep and all the Guardiola family", ends the message of the defender to which he adds an emoticon with a black heart. All the comments received by the publication of the player coincide in applauding his words and join the condolences for Pep Guardiola and all his family.

The mother of the Manchester coach died at age 82 due to the coronavirus, the English club reported in a statement on Monday. "The family of Manchester City we regret having to report the death of doña Dolors Sala Carrió, Pep Guardiola's mother, at the age of 82, because of the coronavirus, "said the club, which added its" deepest condolences "to the family at a" so painful "moment.



