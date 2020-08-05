Men in Black: relive the intelligence test scene

Share it:

Men in Black, the iconic cult film directed by Barry Sonnenfeld in 1997 which, among other things, brought the timeless joke into the legend "the only good cockroach is a dead cockroach", has created a series of more or less pleasing sequels, however managing to maintain an excellent quality level in a general perspective.

Despite the slide of the recent Men in Black: International reboot, the brand has continued to remain in the hearts of millions of fans, and it is precisely for this reason that today we will try to analyze one of the perhaps most funny scenes of the first unforgettable chapter, that is, the one related to the intelligence test.

Why exactly are we here?

One of the protagonists of the film, the police officer James Edwards, is immediately used within the work to create a deep empathic bond with the viewer, so as to make us gradually discover all the secrets that the same Men in Black organization continued jealously to guard over time.

A department, that of the MIB, intends to select the best possible individuals to join the team, organizing a particular test, divided into numerous tests to pass, so as to decree the most suitable agent in carrying out their details, indeed, very particular, missions.

From the first seconds James is presented to us as a real fish out of water, displaced both by the elevator in which he is (whose doors open behind him) and by the absurd situation he has to face, forced, so to speak, to pass an intelligence test in which numerous people from most prestigious US special departments.

The protagonist, also shown visually like a virus within the context in which it is located (his fiery red jacket is a real punch in the eye compared to the much more serious and framed outfit of his colleagues), however, he does not seem to care much about the formal aura that exists inside the room, also ignoring the made to be the last to show up at the event.

His over-the-top and in some ways cheeky nature leads him to ask a simple question to Z, one of the members of the MIB, detail that actually puts it differently than all the other participants.

The same joke about Captain America (made to indicate the excessive composure and precision of the soldier who decides to answer him) does nothing but confirm the same psychology of the character, literally able to think outside the usual box preconstituted by preferring facts to theory.

The lieutenant's gaze towards the protagonist, capable of betraying a sort of pride on his part regarding what is considered the weak link of the group by all, does nothing but confirm the little esteem and consideration that, implicitly, the other people calls to take the test prove for him.

I'll take this

When the real intelligence test begins (which includes the correct answer to a questionnaire) the hilarious moments are wasted, thanks to the succession of short scenes in which we see both James and the other characters, trying to answer the various questions.

However, one thing immediately stands out: the main problem, for all of them, does not seem related to the difficulty or otherwise of the paper test, but instead to simply inserting the answers on the sheet.

Because of strange uncomfortable chairs, moreover without any point of support to write in an optimal way, the numerous candidates cannot physically fill in the form, a detail that puts everyone in a situation of real difficulty, despite the numerous efforts made to find a solution.

James, once understood that it is in fact impossible (or in any case very difficult) to complete the test without relying on a structure where to place the sheet, decides, with a truly enviable nonchalance, to draw the only table available in the room to himself.

The really hilarious sequence decides to focus once again on the truly cheeky nature of the protagonist who, despite the annoying noise generated by the movement of the heavy table towards its position, decides to continue as if nothing were in general disbelief.

Although at first James looks like a madman, once he gets what he wants the general perspective turns upside down making the viewer participate real purpose of the test: to use the table.

The action to be carried out, which in reality has not been taken into consideration by anyone other than the protagonist, thus makes us understand the ability of the same to have been able to fully exploit its critical spirit to analyze the surrounding environment in depth, in a way to find the solution to his problem.

A skill, from this point of view, able to make him stand out even on his colleagues apparently more performing both from a physical and cultural point of view, however, betrayed by their way of thinking exaggeratedly inclined to the rules, functional precisely for a type of educational and academic environment, but certainly not sufficient to be part of the MIB.

The same advice of the protagonist for colleagues to use the table denotes another aspect of his character, certainly bold, over the top and at times full of himself but still with a good heart.

The concept of thinking outside the box it will also be repeated in the target shooting scene, in which only James will choose to hit the girl's hardcover without taking care of the rest.

A sequence therefore able to present us one of the typical qualities of the protagonist, that is, that linked to his extraordinary spirit of adaptation, simply basically for anyone who wants even to think about joining the Men in Black.