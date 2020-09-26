Memoirs of Idhun Review: A Spanish fantasy anime on Netflix

The commitment made by Netflix in the animation sector it has already been relevant for some years. As is known, the investments made by the famous streaming platform do not only concern the acquisition of souls but also the production of original worksi, often with the involvement of big names in the Japanese animation industry, as in the case of the famous Devilman Crybaby directed by Masaaki Yuasa or recent Great Pretender, of which only the first 14 episodes are currently available in Italy, however able to show the excellent potential of a work that has largely deserved the praise expressed in our review of Great Pretender.

After the arrival of the aforementioned Great pretender and the third season of Aggretsuko, also the releases of the current month are marked by the original productions with the animated transposition of the universe of Dragon’s Dogma but also thanks to the arrival of Memoirs of Idhun, which could potentially turn out to be a work worthy of equal attention.

First of all, the fact that, although the graphic style is clearly inspired by that typical of Japanese productions, the work was produced in Spain, proof of the growing interest of the European market in the animation of the rising sun. Also worthy of mention is the fact that the anime is based on the first volume of a fantasy trilogy by the Spanish writer Laura Gallego Garcia, to whose considerable success in the mother country was achieved the translation of the work also in Italian with the title of Memoirs of Idhun – The Resistance.

The baptism of the chosen one

The first episode of the anime produced by Zeppelin Tv opens with a series of frames that show the thirteen year old without too many preambles Jack while walking the road that will lead him to his home, still completely unaware of what is happening in his absence. Crossing the threshold of the house, a more than bitter surprise welcomes the incredulous boy, who immediately after noting the death of both parents, undergoes the aggression by the two individuals responsible for the incident and clearly willing to act so that Jack also undergoes the same treatment reserved for his father and mother.

The protagonist of the anime is completely helpless in the presence of the magical powers possessed by those who will reveal themselves later Kirtash e Elrion, or the two main nemeses in front of which Jack seems inevitably destined to succumb. Only the intervention of the magician Shain and the brave warrior Alsain manages to avert the atrocious fate of jack, who subsequently wakes up in a building characterized by an unusual combination of everyday objects and magical amulets.

After the inevitable initial shock and after meeting the peer Victoria, the protagonist of the anime will learn that he in turn possesses magical powers and that he was attacked by Kirtash and Elrion as the son of two exiles from the kingdom of Idhun, a place steeped in magic and populated by fantastic creatures, but fallen under the rule of a evil necromancer.

A single faint glimmer of hope nevertheless continues to shine thanks to the strenuous opposition that the resistance, composed of Shain, Alsain and Victoria, acts against the tyranny of the necromancer and the perfidy of Kirtash and Elrion, with the intent to save as many Idunesi as possible and one day restore the peace of the kingdom. With no place to return and driven by a burning desire for revenge, Jack decides to join the resistance to fight the forces of evil.

Swords, spells and little personality

As can be seen from what has been exposed so far, the plot behind Idhun’s memories, at least as regards the 5 episodes that make up the first season of the anime, it does not stand out for its originality, often settling into the rather uninspired re-proposition of a series of stereotypes and clichés typical of the fantasy genre, renouncing to implement a reworking of these elements and failing to infuse the story with the freshness and incisiveness necessary to channel the viewer’s attention.

Going into more detail, it is possible to ascertain one fairly rapid development of events, in the sudden succession of which the motif of the quest, typical of Western fantasy and in this case related to the search for a particular object and the applicant parallelism between the path of rediscovery of his origins and his powers that the hero protagonist finds himself having to face to the more intimate one of personal growth, in this case traumatically initiated by the violent separation from the family unit. Although the plot certainly does not aim to revolutionize the genre of belonging, it manages, even without particular flashes, to fulfill the function, and even to make us the potential for much more interesting future developments.

Similar considerations can be formulated with reference to the description of the magical world that is the background to the events narrated by the memories of Idhun, described through a world building that returns a world anchored to the canons of fantasy and not very detailed in many of its dynamics, but arousing the contemporary feeling that there is still a lot to detect about its secrets and that any subsequent seasons of the anime can provide to fulfill this function.

However, it is the dull characterization with which the characters are represented, most of which turn out to be almost entirely without an adequate background and give birth to predictable and uninspired dialogues and interactions. The question concerns both the protagonists and the antagonists, although towards the end, the character of Kirtash, perhaps the worst from this point of view, lays the foundations to at least question the rigid dichotomy between good and evil that characterizes the anime.

The general superficiality found in the development of the plot and characters, could lead to imagine that the target to which the work is addressed is particularly young, but the presence of the rating VM14 refutes this hypothesis, although the only element that justifies such a label is represented by a not particularly brutal violence that does not hide the presence of blood in some fights. Not even the latter appear particularly interesting or compelling, limiting themselves to carrying out their task but being on the whole mostly forgettable.

In about two hours required to complete the vision of the anime furthermore, no hint of a message, even a banal one, or of a dominant theme seems to emerge that characterizes the work by helping to counterbalance the general feeling of impersonality that the defects mentioned so far contribute to arouse in the viewer, without this being justifiable even in the case of a work that simply aims to entertain.

The technical and artistic sector of the work also settles on the same level of the plot and of the characters, with fluctuating quality animations but overall fair, especially as regards the fighting. The general visual style follows that of Japanese anime and offers gods visually more discreet characters that up move up wallpapers perhaps too loose but never completely aseptic, with the feeling that by placing more care it would be possible to enhance an aspect that in any case does not completely disfigure. Finally, the soundtrack of the anime is more than adequate to the atmosphere of the work.