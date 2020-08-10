Memo Vázquez assured that Atlético de San Luis lacks a “little bit of luck” to get the victories

Share it:

Memo Vázquez assured that Atlético de San Luis lacks a “little bit of luck” in Liga MX (Photo: EFE)

The one who played this Sunday Athletic of San Luis and Atlas it was important to both of them. None have been able to win so far in the tournament Guard1anes 2020 and their teams are not showing improvement either, so the pressure for good results continues to mount.

For Guillermo Vazquez what their staff is missing is a "Little bit of luck". "The team insists and sometimes we have not counted on that fortune, but we are going to continue working," said the technician from Las Tunas at a press conference.

"I still think that to win we need a little more. We gave many advantages in the first half, losing many balls and committing fouls ”, was the analysis of the Mexican strategist after the 1-1 home draw against the Zorros.

Memo Vázquez acknowledged that his team has had failures in defense, as well as in offense (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

Memo Vázquez acknowledged that his team has had defensive failures, as well as in the offensive part. "Are the things we will work on, but the players must also solve it on the court ”, he explained.

“We stopped doing things and luckily we were able to tie it. The team suddenly shows important things, which is where we must insist. The team fights and fights, the truth is that we should not despair ", said the helmsman of the mattress franchise.

Finally, he noted that he has not yet fully defined his starting eleven, which is why the Argentine's surprise additions Axel werne and spanish Enrique Lopez. “I had already decided to give Axel the opportunity last week. Quique also had his chance ”, he commented.

Guillermo noted that he has not yet fully defined his starting eleven (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

“I need to see the majority of the squad play because the competition is open, for whoever does things better. I keep looking for 11”, Concluded the helmsman of the Potosinos.

Meanwhile, those of San Luis Potosi They will have a busy week due to the double shift. On Wednesday they will visit the irregular Xolos from Tijuana and on Saturday they will go to Guadalajara to measure themselves at Chivas, that this Sunday they fired their technician, Luis Fernando Tena.

Frustration in the Atlas

Rafael Puente said he was frustrated by the equality against Atlético San Luis (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)

For the tie, Rafael Puente He said he was frustrated, especially by the circumstances of the match. The rojinegros were winning the match with a goal of Javier Correa, but Mauro Quiroga could tie the game for the locals.

"A little with the frustration of not taking the three points, but extremely proud of how the footballers represented us. It was a team that never lowered his arms, that was delivered until the end, ”the Mexican coach noted, minutes after Memo's conference.

Bridge He also talked about the video of his players, where they asked that he not be removed from office. This is due to the fact that the Guadalajara directive gave him a ultimatum to Rafa for the poor results.

The Mexican helmsman pointed out that the action of his players is one of the most gratifying of his short career (Photo: Courtesy / Atlético de San Luis)

“I expressed it with the players and the coaching staff during the week. Professionally it is the most representative achievement, above the promotion with Lobos BUAP or the pass to the Liguilla with Querétaro ”, he commented on the backup video of his players.

The Mexican helmsman pointed out that this action is one of the most gratifying of his short career. “There is nothing more valuable in life than being able to leave a mark on people. I know that his intention emanates from the heart and that by working we will achieve the objectives ”, concluded Rafa Puente.

Atlas will have some difficult games in the double day. Thursday you will receive the intermittent Toluca, while on Sunday he will visit Santos Laguna.

