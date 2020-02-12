Memo del Bosque is delicate, they ask for blood and platelet donors (VIDEO)

In early December, the producer Guillermo of the Forest He underwent a bone marrow transplant, after which his defenses went down to zero, so he must remain isolated, since any contact with the outside could cost him his life.

Despite the care he has had, Memo, as his friends call him, caught an infection when a catheter was placed, so he finds it delicate, he revealed Jorge Van Rankin.

“Memo del Bosque underwent bone marrow transplantation and his defense dropped to zero. When they put the catheter, he caught an infection and is a little delicate, ”said the driver known as“ El Burro ”.

So they are asking for blood and platelet donors to Forest Memo, who is admitted to the ABC Observatory Hospital.

“I ask for help to donate blood and platelets at the ABC observatory hospital on behalf of my beloved Forest Memo! I hope everything will be fine, but let's help! (sic) ”, wrote Van Rankin.

