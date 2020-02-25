TV Shows

Memo Aponte dedicates cloying message of love to his girlfriend and the networks tunden him (VIDEO)

February 25, 2020
While seeing a beautiful relationship on social networks always steals us sighs and makes us dream of forming an equal, this reaction has not happened with the dubbing actor's love video, Guillermo Aponte Mille.

And is that users in Twitter they have 'disgusted' the level of honey that spilled Mexican youtuber at the time of dedicating a few words to his girlfriend.

"I am happy that today I found my Rapunzel. I am holding his hand for a long time. You didn't have a face, you didn't have eyes, you didn't have that personality that I love and today I can have you in front of me, ”is part of the words that caused a stir in social networks.

Through various images, messages and videos, Internet users have shown their reaction to the ‘cloying’ words of Get on They have gone viral on the Internet, which has caused great laughs among users.

"This video gave me syphilis in my soul", "I don't know what a Memo Aponte, but I just saw a video of him and his girlfriend and it already makes me sick ”,“ What a disgusting click, it sounds so disturbing about me Rapunzel and the way he talks, ”are some of the comments made to the romantic video.

