Memes for Shakira and JLo look appear in pre-Super Bowl conference

U.S.- The Latin singers Shakira and Jennifer López were at a press conference on Thursday in which they gave details of the presentation they will make together in the halftime of the Super Bowl 2020, but the dress of each one caught the attention of the fans that even memes emerged on social networks.

While JLo wore an elegant white suit, Shakira was presented with a more casual and relaxed look, which generated a stir among the netizens.

During the press conference, the interpreters revealed the main concept of their presentation at halftime of the most anticipated sporting event of the year in its 54th edition.

They indicated that they will seek to make clear "the important role" that Latinos play in the United States, in difficult times for the community.

The artists also stressed that their "show" will be another step to "redefine the concept of age, strength, discipline and what it means to be a Latin woman."

The organizers described the presentation of the artists as "the most energetic, colorful and with more people on stage in the history of the Super Bowl."

Although they did not give details of the show, they described it as "full of energy", with "a lot of dancing" and a "Latin party".