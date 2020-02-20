Melissa McCarthy will give life to the villain Úrsula in the ‘remake’ of ‘The Little Mermaid’ 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Melissa McCarthy will be put on the skin of the evil Ursula in the ' remake ’of‘ The Little Mermaid ’ that will reach the big screen in 2020

will be put on the skin of the in the ' that will reach the big screen in Why did he refuse Harry Styles be Prince Eric?

Enjoy again classic Disney It is always a pleasure, but when a new movie is coming, and much more if the animated characters make the jump to a real version, it scares the result and usually generates controversy. With ‘The Lion King’ the play was perfect and now we have our sights set on ‘Mulán’ and the ‘Remake’ of the film starring our dear Ariel.

Every time we know more details about this new tape ‘The Little Mermaid’, which will be released in 2020. The last one is that Melissa McCarthy will give life to Úrsula. The actress released this news bomb on the Ellen DeGeneres show. “I incarnate Úrsula, the sea witch and it's a lot of fun. Enter the world of Rob marshall [its director] is a dream. I have been in London for a week and I have noticed that I am not normally in a dance camp during that time. He is all the time saying, "Do you want to throw yourself through this twelve-meter shell?" and I answer: "Sure! Of course I want. He is being very creative, ”said the interpreter whom we already imagine lilac and incarnated the aunt of the red haired princess. Didn't you know they were family? Do not miss the video we collect The best curiosities of this film.

Melissa McCarthy it joins the distribution of remake of 'The Little Mermaid' of this 2020 which also features Halle Bailey, whose choice was controversial; Jonah Hauer-King, like Eric, and Daveed Diggs lending to his voice the friendly Sebastian. Looking forward to seeing everyone under the sea!