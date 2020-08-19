Melissa Barrera, discover the splendid Mexican star announced as the protagonist of Scream 5!

Share it:

In recent weeks, the arrival of Scream 5 has been officially confirmed, the new chapter of the famous horror saga created by the late Wes Craven which will see Courtney Cox return to the role of Gale.

With a new update arriving in the past few hours, it was announced that Mexican star Melissa Barrera will star in Scream 5, with Deadline reporting that the actress will play a 'key role' in the new film.

La Barrera is a Mexican actress and singer born in Monterrey on July 4, 1990: was supposed to debut this year with In the Heights – Dreaming in New York, musical drama directed by Jon M. Chu, whose release has been postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. He has been working on television since 2014 with appearances in Mexican TV series such as Siempre tuya Acapulco, So much love is Club de Cuervos. Also, in 2013 he released her first and to date only album, titled Melissa and Sebastian.

Recall that the directors of Ready or Not is V / H / S Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are resurrecting the franchise for Spyglass Media Group and Paramount Pictures, based on a script written by James Vanderbilt (Murder Mystery, Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock). Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella are executive producers with Vanderbilt for Project X Entertainment, while Paul Neinstein and William Sherak appear as producers.

Scream 5 will arrive in 2021.