Melchor are you? You won't believe but Alejandro Sanz disguised himself as the Magician King!

Alejandro Sánz is recognized for his successful and enough musical career, but this day, the international star wanted to make others happy …

And the Spanish dressed up as Melchor; one of the 3 wise men!

The interpreter of ‘When nobody sees me’ participated in the traditional Cadiz Cavalcade that took place this morning on January 5 in Spain.

But that was not the best … NO!

The most emotional moment was when Alejandro Sanz decided to approach a residence for old people in the city to bring hugs, kisses, attention and much love …

Look at the grandparents face!

Obviously the presence of the international star caused a stir in the streets of Cádiz and hundreds of children ran to try to see and greet their idol.

Once again the big stars like this coach of ‘La Voz’ and winner of 17 Grammy Awards show us that what makes us the most happy is to help those who need it most!

