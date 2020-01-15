Melanie Griffith congratulates Antonio Banderas on Instagram

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have not yet recovered from the announcement this Monday of the nominations for the 2020 Oscar Awards that will be delivered on February 9 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. And even less of Spanish film success in this 92 edition after the three nominations achieved with 'Dolor y gloria' as Best International Film, Antonio Banderas as Best Actor for that film and 'Klaus', candidate for Best Animated Film. There is nothing.

The Malaga actor has quickly shown his happiness at his first nomination as best actor in social networks with the following message on Instagram: "Very happy with the nominations. Important for me, for Spanish cinema and for Spanish cinema. Thank you for your congratulations!". But without a doubt, one of the most special congratulations has come from someone very special in his life: his ex-wife Melanie Griffith. The actress has wanted to dedicate a few words of the most affectionate in the same social network and the truth is that she has already made our day with this tender trip to the past.

"CONGRATULATIONS ANTONIO !!! Oscar nomination for Best Actor! I am so happy for you and so proud! Handsome Bravo !!! ❌⭕️❌⭕️💋", is the message that he wanted to launch to show his enthusiasm for the appreciation of the good work of his husband for 18 years and father of his daughter, Stella del Carmen.

But Melanie has not been the only one, who has had words for Banderas on Instagram. His co-star in 'Pain and Glory' Penelope Cruz has also wanted to congratulate him and Pedro Almodóvar. We will have to wait until next February 9 to see if there is luck.