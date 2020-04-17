Mel Gibson uncovers alleged rituals to make Hollywood fame

Share it:

Mel Gibson, who during 2004 directed and produced the film The Passion of the Christ, causes controversy when talking about supposed rituals that are made in Hollywood to be famous and that would be perhaps the most controversial secret in the entertainment industry in the United States.

An alleged interview with Mel Gibson is circulating and in which he makes unexpected statements, such as the fact that several figures in the show in Hollywood resorted to bloody rituals with the intention of achieving success in his career.

The interview is allegedly offered by Mel to the YourNewsWire.com site and he declares that several celebrities from the Hollywood world are "drenched in the blood of innocent children."

Consuming baby blood, among other things, is what several celebrities would have done as part of the rituals Gibson alludes to.

The consumption of baby blood and some rituals are commonplace, "says Mel Gibson to the aforementioned page.

And before Mel's statements, social networks explode and it is made clear that the medium in which the interview circulates is supposedly considered one of the largest fake news sites in the United States.

Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson AO is the full name of the actor, who is originally from Peekskill, New York and according to Wikipedia, was born on January 3, 1956.

Mel is also a director and producer of Australian-American film and has been nationalized Irish; He has participated in dozens of films such as Hamlet, El Patriota, Tequila Sunrise and most recently Boss Level.