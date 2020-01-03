Mel Gibson and his best movies

Share it:

He is one of the most famous and controversial actors (and directors) in Hollywood. He was seven years away from the interpretation he was given for a long time: directing two unexpected successes, separating, having a new partner and a daughter, being arrested and convicted of drunk driving and becoming the preferred target of America's attacks. Now, with 64 years recently, we review the most important of the life and career of Mel Gibson in this special. Happy birthday!