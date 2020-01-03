Entertainment

Mel Gibson and his best movies

January 3, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
1 Min Read
Share it:

He is one of the most famous and controversial actors (and directors) in Hollywood. He was seven years away from the interpretation he was given for a long time: directing two unexpected successes, separating, having a new partner and a daughter, being arrested and convicted of drunk driving and becoming the preferred target of America's attacks. Now, with 64 years recently, we review the most important of the life and career of Mel Gibson in this special. Happy birthday!

. (tagsToTranslate) Mel Gibson (t) Mel Gibson birthday (t) Mel Gibson birthday (t) Mel Gibson meets (t) Mel Gibson curiosities (t) Mel Gibson anecdotes (t) Mel Gibson things you didn't know (t) Mel Gibson movies (t) Mel Gibson project (t) Mel Gibson bio (t) Mel Gibson life (t) Mel Gibson biography (t) Mel Gibson filmography

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.