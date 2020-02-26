Mel C told about eating disorders and depression, she wanted to be a "perfect" Spice Girls

The former Spice Girls Mel C, aka Melanie Chisholm, in an interview he told of eating disorders, of the depression he was born in bullying of which he suffered when he was in the group with Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton. He talked about it to Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 together with Lauren Laverne and it was like taking off a small (big) pebble after a long time.

Last time we saw Mel C., the ex Sporty Spice, on the stage of Brit Awards 2020 on February 18 to reward Billie Eilish for Best International Female Artist. For many it was as if two generations of musicians were facing each other. On the one hand, who in the 90s had given birth to Spice Girls, one of the first successful girl bands, and on the other side a very young Californian who in a few months has conquered rankings and awards. It must have been the occasion where Mel C. she reflected on her past and how she had lived those moments when all the spotlights were on her and on them, like Spice Girls.

Mel C and Billie Eilish at the Brit Awards 2020. Getty Images

Mel C, eating problems and depression in an attempt to be perfect

According to Mel C, his food problems and then of depression they started just before the Spice Girls were launched into the empyrean of success. He told of a small fight with Victoria Beckham, which occurred in 1996, which determined his subsequent choices:

"We had all had a bit of a drink and there was a little brawl between me and Victoria. I was told if I had done this again, I would have left the band."

Faced with that ultimatum, Mel C set some very strict rules:

"I started being very, very hard on myself. I think some of my problems started here: I had to be very, very strict on myself. I couldn't afford to relax, because if I did, I would have ruined everything" .

At that point he began to adopt behaviors that proved to be harmful over time:

"I was considered to be the" flattest "one. At that point I worked to be perfect. I ended up getting really hurt. I was anorexic for a few years. I trained obsessively and in the end I was depressed. I was in the denial phase of the problem".

To get out of the situation, which was of anorexia is uncontrolled feeding, she trusted a doctor who diagnosed her in the 200th depression:

"I went from being anorexic to having a binge eating disorder. No matter how much I ate, it wasn't enough to fill that hole. My appearance started to change, and there came a great fear."

Mel C and bullying in the time of the Spice Girls

That of the depression and gods food disorders are just two of the problems that Mel C faced during the Spice Girls years. The singer, who started a solo career in 1998 with the single together with Bryan Adams When You're Gone, also spoke of the hater that the band had faced in its time. If you think about it, with changes in the mode but not in the substance, this also happens today for stars who have to face social networks, such as Billie Eilish or Selena Gomez. Mel C said:

"At the time I didn't mention it, because when you're living your fairy tale, you feel guilty only at the idea of ​​complaining about something."

It wasn't the first time Mel C talked about the bullying immediately. On the occasion of the release of the album Version of Me in 2016, the singer had given an interview to Attitude in which she told how those problems had inspired her for the new job and how the situation had been managed at the time. Mel C never mentioned the names of the bullies, he just said:

"The disc deals with the topic of victims of bullying, how being in that kind of situation when I was young changed and shaped me. (…) No names, it's a situation we talked about. Those concerned are aware of what they have done, they have also apologized. Now I am older and have more confidence in myself. When I was young though, I let people treat me like shit. When we were kids, we were very hard on each other. There was great determination, we wanted to be successful. If someone slowed down the process, she was immediately brought back to line. It was a very stressful situation. "

Of his adventure companions, after some time and back from the tour in Britain in 2019, he said "When we are together we are formidable and we would kill each other".

