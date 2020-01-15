Meghan Markle's sweater comes directly from the Suits set, which is a return to his old style?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The news on Meghan Markle after goodbye to Queen Elizabeth are a mix of fake news and negative comments about the Dukes of Sussex, especially from fans who have not accepted their departure. Despite the hating and uncertainty about the future, the call of old life for Meghan Markle is irresistible and it is no coincidence that on the first public outing in Canada (she went to see the women of a reception center for victims of violence) after the release of the bomb news he wore a sweater coming from the set of Suits. The question arises: but it is Meghan or Rachel Zane, the lawyer who played for 7 years before marrying Harry?

To us there Duchess of Sussex she seemed super smiling to Vancouver, where she now lives with little Archie waiting for Prince Harry to join her from London: everything is fine and indeed, now Meghan seems relieved, happy and ready to start a new life. Maybe with some vibration of the old one? Her look seems literally popped out of the past: she wore all recycled clothes to stay warm under the snow of the Canadian winter, from the parka model coat by Barbour to the boots of Le Chameau up to his beloved tote bag by Cuyana. But it is the sweater that attracted our attention the most, because it is a real dive into the past, when Meghan Markle was an actress, Prince Harry a royal and the two had not yet met.

You know i 2019 looks more beautiful than Meghan Markle? Here, in this surprise appearance (and, it must be added, unofficial therefore decidedly informal) there is nothing of the chic and refined style that you loved and tried to copy in his two years of full-time Duchess. Indeed, to review the photo of Meghan Markle before of Harry, it seems that for his first public release after the announcement of the beginning of the new life, he reopened his old wardrobe and found all his favorite clothes, garments with which he feels comfortable and that they represent her.

We still don't know what the new job will be Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now that they are no longer Senior Royals and not even if Meghan will adopt a new style, perhaps drawing from her old wardrobe and mixing it with high fashion garments and elegant Duchess clothes. But what we see now we like because with her sporty and ultra comfy outfit in Canada Meghan Markle tries to tell you that she is fine, that she is ready to start again and that wearing clothes that make her feel good is a good way to remember who she was and what she became. What will be together in the future Prince Harry we will find out from today onwards.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE