Meghan Markle, when the news puts her all against defending her is her beast Jessica Mulroney

Friends meet in times of need. And this, however Meghan Markleis definitely one of those moments. Just when everyone on social – and beyond – is ready to blame Meghan for driving Harry away from his family (the comments against Meghan Markle on Instagram are mostly of this genre), to support Meghan is her best friend Jessica Mulroney. The last news on the separation of Meghan and Harry from the Royal Family they arrived with a statement from Queen Elizabeth that focuses on the family and – in substance – supports i Dukes of Sussex in their desire for independence. This is real life, then there are social media precisely where the chat to Meghan and her choices has grown even more after the infamous post announcing what we would then call #Megxit. Jessica Mulroney on Instagram instead he posted a power phrase that sounds much like a support to his best friend Meghan at a time when the challenge is there and it is also pretty big. After all, leaving the Queen's family is no joke.

A strong woman looks a challenge in the eyes and winks at her

You hoped a little that Meghan Markle's best friend could be Kate Middleton and we bet that Queen Elizabeth also counted on the fact that the two Duchesses made a team and got on well. Instead, it went as it went and today her friend is behind Meghan Markle is Jessica Mulroney, who has known her for some time and is not afraid to expose herself for her and defend her publicly.

Meghan Markle and her best friend Jessica Mulroney, united against everyone

2016, just before the announcement of Harry and Meghan's engagement. Here he was with Ben and Jessica Mulroney, his great friends, at an event. George PimentelGetty Images

Jessica Mulroney is the sCanadian tylist that you met for the first time at the royal wedding of Meghan and Harry in 2018, she remained a fixed point in their life and then you have glimpsed many other times: even as she went on with her career (in the meantime she became a face of the show Good Morning America) Jessica stayed with her best friend, triumphed with her for her professional achievements and often sent hairless arrows to the haters who targeted her during her time as Duchess.

Sources close to the Sussex say (although the news for privacy issues has not been confirmed) that Meghan and Harry trust her so much that during the three days in which the Duchess returned to London, she announced her secession from the royal family and then flew back in Canada, the small Archie both stayed with Jessica Mulroney, her husband Ben and their three children. And what greater demonstration of friendship, if not this?

L'friendship between Jessica Mulroney and Meghan Markle was born when Meghan was an actress of Suits in Toronto and continued during the period of the secret relationship between her and Prince Harry. Jessica and Ben Mulroney's home in Toronto was the setting for Meghan and Harry's first dinners, first encounters and first approaches. Then, when she arrived in London ready to embrace her royal duties in 2018, Meghan trusted the advice of her friend, an expert in fashion, to renew her look, turn into a Duchess and become the most powerful fashion influencer of the last years.

At the 2017 Invictus Game when Meghan Markle came out of the closet as a possible girlfriend of Prince Harry Jessica Mulroney was at her side along with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. Karwai TangGetty Images

Jessica's support in Meghan Markle's new life (and in everything that comes after Queen Elizabeth's Yes) is critical: we don't know what role she played in the new plan that Prince Harry and his wife played in late 2019, also because the fake news about the Royal Family and the relationship between the Dukes of Sussex and the Dukes of Cambridge in this period are very many and it is difficult to understand where the truth lies. What is certain is that Jessica Mulroney has never stopped being close to her, whether it was her extra luxury baby shower in New York in February 2019 or babysitting for her son while she closed a chapter in London.

Jessica Mulroney's approach to online bullies and haters can also be a good litmus test of how Meghan Markle really is. On the other hand we choose best friends who resemble us and face life in a similar way to ours, don't we? When the haters started targeting her for a costume photo that seemed too "fake", Jessica replied rhymes on Instagram with a speech against body shaming which, we are sure, Meghan would co-sign on the spot.

In a time of storm and great changes, Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney was like a rock to hang on to. And, if you think about it, Harry and Meghan's ambition to live in Canada, the country that welcomed the Duchess of Sussex when she was an actress and gave her her most sincere affections, is not causal. Will they go to live near Jessica and Ben Mulroney, will their children grow up together? The Sussex plans are top secret at the moment but one thing we are sure of: the girl squad formed by Meghan and Jessica will remain intact, strong as always and united against everyone.

