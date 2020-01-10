TV Shows

Meghan Markle wears a skirt of 1,600 pesos and is sold out in the United Kingdom

January 9, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
After remaining six weeks removed from the official agenda, the Dukes of Sussex have returned to work and did so to visit the House of Canada in London.

The couple was very smiling when they reappeared in an official act and chose an elegant outfit for the occasion. As usual it is Meghan Markle who always becomes the protagonist of all events with her looks, so one of the garments she chose became a trend in the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared with a sophisticated outfit in brown tones, where her satin skirt stood out and stole everyone's eyes, but what most caught the attention of the public was the ease with which they can acquire it.

Well, the chocolate brown model is from Massi Dutti and its price is close to 79.59 euros according to information on the official website, it is also available in all sizes, which is why it sold out throughout the United Kingdom this pledge for the success it had when used by the US exactriz.

Photo: Screenshot

Meghan Markle showed once again that thousands are not needed, much less millions to look as incredible and elegant as he always does, because the price in Mexican pesos of this lack is approximately 1,600 pesos.

Photo: AP

The Duchess of Sussex decided to accompany her outfit with a high-neck sweater in a chocolate tone, also from Massimo Dutti, a long Reiss coat and velvety stiletto shoes in a tone very similar to those of the skirt of the designed Jimmy Choo, One of the favorite brands of the Duchess.

.

