Meghan Markle signs for Disney: what will be the work of the duchess?

The Dukes of Sussex begin their professional and economic career away from the Royal Family.

This labor agreement would have been forged after Harry recommended his wife to the company's director.

After the resounding and unexpected news that Meghan markle and Prince Harry has begun a period of transition to disconnect labor and economically from the British Royal Family, another informative bombardment has left us ojipláticos: the Duchess of Sussex has signed a contract with Disney and in this first contact he will put the voice in "off" to a project that is still unknown, according to "The Times". For what Archie's parents have started, much earlier than imagined, their own path that, as they themselves reported, "will be financially independent."

Of course, this first film project for Meghan after her foray into the most famous monarchy of the globe will not be remunerated: Harry's wife will work for the company of Mickey Mouse in exchange for an important donation by her to the NGO Elephants Without Brother, an organization that protects animals that live in their natural habitat and are exposed to poaching.

What does this first step of Meghan mean after her ‘withdrawal’ from the Royal Family?

This project will not be paid to the couple in an economical way, but it will help to swell Meghan's professional curriculum, a benefit and work achievement that in the long term could help them more if they finally decide to dedicate themselves to the celebrity world instead of rigid 'royal'. Likewise, this professional agreement could have been consolidated after it was Prince Harry himself who asked Robert Iger, president of The Walt Disney Company, for a job during the premiere of "The Lion King" that took place in London this past summer.

In this event, as can be seen in a video that has leaked the British newspaper 'Daily Mail', Harry approaches the head of the factory and recommends Meghan, who according to the grandson of Isabel II “already knew how to make voices in ' off. " With Beyoncé present, Iger reacts positively and suggests to Harry that Meghan send him an email to talk about the matter, an agreement that as we have known now has finally been successful. This first (and shy) Markle step in the cinema is the return of the interpreter to his place of origin, Hollywood, where he became famous thanks to his role in the series ‘Suits’. Will you return not only putting the voice, but also the face, to the small screen?