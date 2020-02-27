Meghan Markle says she and Harry feel insulted

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This is the life of Harry and Meghan Markle after retiring from the royal family.

The former Dukes of Sussex plan to face criticism and "envy" once and for all.

And just when everyone seemed to have forgotten the drama ‘royal’ caused by the departure of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from Palacio, Boom !, more drama. Although the former Dukes of Sussex, who have already renounced their respective titles within the English crown, continue to face some problems.

Since we heard the news, there have been rumors about the supposed new projects of Meghan and Harry. There are even companies that have calculated how much money they would invoice for each ‘advertising post’ they uploaded to Instagram. We even have our suspicions about a possible contract with Disney by the actress and former duchess. However, it seems that the drama that Harry alluded to in his first statements about ‘Megxit’ he remains latent in their lives.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feel insulted with so many criticisms and pretend to overcome them

People do not stop messing with each step they decide to take. If it is not for the luxurious Ibizan villa that they rented a few months ago, it is because of the statements they made on their personal website. Statements that, by the way, seemed "vaguely bleak" to people. And, although the queen is supposed to have accepted everything, there are sources close to the palace that say "she is very disappointed with the fact that his grandson was able to show the monarchy attracting unnecessary attention and at the worst time. "

And now it's Meghan markle who has something to say about it.

According to someone from the nearby circle of marriage, he told The Daily Mail, "Meghan said that she and Harry had no choice but to make a public statement. He said that if someone had to feel insulted it would have to be them. They never intended to capitalize on the word ‘royal’ and that hinting that they were abusing their privileges was absurd".

"Meghan says that she and Harry are going to continue to overcome envy and meanness to focus on all the good they are doing and be the best parents for Archie. He says he will continue to defend Harry from all over the world because he is the one with the most integrity and the one who shows the most loyalty".