Meghan Markle returns to Hollywood thanks to Disney +

After living an authentic fairy tale worthy of a romantic comedy like 'The Prince and Me' or 'Princess by surprise', it seems that Meghan Markle has returned to Hollywood. Both the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry of England decided break the ties that bound them to the British royal family, and the ground that that entailed, and they started their own way, in a series of media events that would give for three more seasons of 'The Crown'. But the important thing is that the North American industry has recovered one of its television figures, which has now signed by Disney +.

The actress, who made a career break after achieving some fame with the series 'Suits', now returns as a narrator in an original film on the Disney platform. Is named 'Elephant'and is part of the initiative'Disneynature', made up of different documentaries focused on the animal world and nature around the world. Markle will be in charge of giving voice to the protagonist elephant of this film, and only his participation has already made the project garner much attention. On the one hand, because it is the first job she has accessed since the real scandal happened and she moved to Canada with her husband, eventually giving up her titles and benefits. And on the other, for the theme chosen for his return to the screens, a nature story where he won't even appear in person. Of course, Disney's persuasion skills are undeniable. On your platform, opened in Spain on March 24They have brought together a large number of important and highly talented names, so it is hard for us to imagine why Markle would want to bet on a platform with so many possibilities.