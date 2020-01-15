Meghan Markle reappears like this in public since the ‘royal’ drama broke out

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The decision made by Meghan markle and the prince harry To withdraw from the British Royal Family and become financially independent continues to give much to talk both inside and outside the United Kingdom. The news surprised the press a few days ago and automatically turned the Dukes of Sussex into the absolute protagonists of international news, so that each and every one of their steps have been followed closely. After the grandson of Isabel II He left his refuge to meet in an emergency committee with the Queen, his father and Prince William, now it has been his wife who has reappeared in public after the media storm.

Markle has taken advantage of the focus on him to come by surprise to the Downtown Eastside Women's Center, a charity that has become the stage that has captured all eyes. A strategic movement by the exactriz that serves as a true declaration of intentions and at the same time reinforces his feminist activist figure. According to the description of said center, said enclave functions as a supportive environment that offers food, advice, defense and various programs that nourish and train registered women.

What did Meghan do in her first ‘unofficial act’?

The duchess was dressed in a beige-colored sweater, black pants and her already popular equestrian boots. A discreet ‘look’ that did not go unnoticed at all when the image of this together with the women who make up the organization leaked on Twitter. As journalist Omid Scobie points out, Markle drank tea with the workers at the center, informed and discussed the problems that affect women in the community.

With a calm and smiling appearance, Prince Harry's wife stays out of the heavy bureaucracy that tries to solve this monarchical mess and continues her stay in Canada, where she lived before she met her husband and who, as they understand, could move next to it shortly. Thus, they would comply with the statement in the statement that made the withdrawal official: "We will spend 50% of our time in the United Kingdom and the other 50% in North America."