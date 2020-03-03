Meghan Markle … In one of superheroes?

Share it:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle They have decided to separate from the Windsor family and embark on their own careers. Much has been said in the pink press about the couple, but it seems that now Meghan already has an idea on how to resume her acting career. The one that previously starred in 'Suits' wants to return to Hollywood and its agents have already got down to work to find roles in movies, and according to the Daily Mail, is trying to enter a superhero movie.

As the sources claim, his agent "andShe is actively looking for a movie for her. Apparently she is available and open to the best deals. Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood, and in fact she has recorded the voice for Disney and now she knows she is looking for a superhero movie, such as voiceover or even on screen".

However, the life withdrawn from the performance and dedicated to the royal family takes its toll, and its return to the industry will have to be little by little: "She knows she can't wear a movie as an actress. People will not be able to overcome the fact that it is Meghan Markle. But she is determined to act again and believes that a great choral film is the way forward … something for which they pay well but do not put it in front and center".

These data are far from being confirmed. It remains to be seen if it will materialize at some point. For now it gives a lot to think about, given that Markle in a franchise of the MCU or the DCEU is something of the most succulent. We will see…