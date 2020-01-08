Meghan Markle in Canada is queen of kindness and takes the photo of tourists without being recognized

Share it:

The latest news about Meghan Markle they tell you about her and her life even without showing up in photo. In fact, she and Prince Harry literally disappeared for 6 weeks and retired with the baby Archie Harrison and her mother Doria Ragland on Vancouver Island, in Canada, to spend Christmas. but yet Meghan Markle with the photo taken to tourists and her gentle gesture while walking in the woods with the family manages to make people talk about herself even when you don't see her and above all … when she isn't recognized!

The history of Meghan Markle's kind gesture was told in the newspapers by the direct protagonists, Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz, who were walking on the morning of January 1, 2020 in the woods of Vancouver Island. Struggling with a selfie stick that didn't want to know about shooting the beauty of Canadian nature, the couple said they came across a group of people, from which a girl came out who offered to help them take a photo so completely spontaneous. When they understood what had happened, they told the CTV News TV channel that they absolutely did not recognize Meghan Markle and that they only realized after who had taken the photo!

If such a thing can happen to Queen Elizabeth, who trolled a group of tourists who hadn't recognized her, then Meghan Markle can also fall victim to it. Do you think the two said they did not understand in the first instance that they had the Duchess of Sussex in front of them but they understood that it was her thanks to one of her best friends, or Abigail Spencer of the tv series Suits who apparently spent with Harry and Meghan a few days off.

If you wanted proof that Meghan Markle manages to create news even when it disappears from circulation for weeks, now you have it. His hand, however, you glimpsed in the Christmas and year-end shots, in which baby Archie also appeared with his dad Harry and also in Instagram posts to support Australia during the terrible fires of these days. And now you know that if you find yourself in difficulty while taking a selfie, you must not be afraid if Meghan Markle is around: with a gentle gesture she will take your smartphone and immortalize you like the consummate influencer she was (and still is) .



