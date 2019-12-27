Meghan Markle, Harry and Archie, behind the Christmas 2019 photo there is a controversy that does not subside

Share it:

If there is one thing that the royals can do well, it is to send greeting and thank you cards and during the holidays they give their best with Christmas cards. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry they sent their Christmas photos 2019: a family shot starring his son Archie Harrison, who is now seven months old and is spending holidays in Canada with mom and dad. You will have seen it everywhere because it has gone viral, but maybe you don’t know what lies behind this shot: a sea of ​​controversy and a new wave of hating towards Meghan Markle and the Prince Harry who is suffering greatly from the attacks of the press against him.

There Meghan’s Christmas 2019 photo and Harry is a family snapshot gift that they sent to collaborators, relatives left in England and associations they preside over and was taken by her actress friend Janina Gavankar (which you can see in The Morning Show on Apple TV). The first to publish it – certainly with permission from Harry and Meghan who are super jealous of their privacy – it was the Twitter account of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust of which Sussex are president and vice president. And then of course the shot with the little super star Archie together with mom and dad who look at him happy with the background of a mega Christmas tree went around the web and also arrived on the tabloids that commented on the choice of Harry and Meghan to spread the shot.

And do you know what is there? At this point the controversy broke out, because the Daily Mail, who is part of the editorial team that Harry and Meghan sued for violating privacy and hating the Duchess of Sussex, dropped the bomb claiming that the original Christmas photo is photoshoppata: in practice instead of remaining in the background a little blurry to give all the space needed by Archie, in the original version Meghan would have made herself photoshopped to appear more marked in the photo.

Janina Gavankar on her Twitter profile has made it known that the original is the one with Harry and Meghan in the background, with the small Sussex great protagonist.

And then he added, referring directly to Daily Mail, that the version of the photo has always been the one and that the hate campaign against Meghan Markle should end, especially a Christmas.

The British tabloid campaign (which is very fierce) against Meghan Markle plays precisely on these subtleties: on an article that throws the bomb and states that the Duchess wanted to take the scene instead of her son, for example. It may seem small to you, but this “hate campaign” as her friend called it Meghan Markle, is a battle that is played every day with articles that insinuate half-truths and that often create prejudices about Royal Family. What if Elizabeth II he knows how to manage by remaining silent, it is not so easy for the rest of the royal family that he has to deal with gossip every day. It also happens to Kate Middleton, every other day as well, al Prince William and in the past also to Carlo and Diana. It is not necessary to be Meghan team or Kate team to take sides, because it is evident that the British press builds the public image of the Duchesses to discredit or celebrate them according to the moment.

The case of the 2019 Christmas photo of Harry, Meghan and Archie is just emblematic: from family shooting it became an excuse to hit the Duchess of Sussex once again. Whether she’s nice or not, nobody deserves such treatment: now you understand why Meghan and Harry fled far from Sandringham at Christmas to take refuge in a safe space overseas.