Meghan Markle and Prince Harry work on a top-secret Hollywood project!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Prince Harry and the actress Meghan Markle moved to California earlier this year after splitting from the royal family, and now Variety reports exclusively that the couple have a top-secret project in store for Hollywood.

Although the concept behind their design is unknown, the world-famous couple would have had several meetings with some production companies: at the moment it is impossible to establish whether it is a film or a TV series with or without a script, or even a reality show.

But whatever it is, Variety claims that the couple would like to participate as a co-producer on the project, according to a source familiar with the top secret idea. Insiders indicate that the project has already been sold to numerous media companies: eyes on NBCUniversal, which in recent days would have organized a meeting with the company's top executives, including Bonnie Hammer, president of NBCUniversal Content Studios, who had already met Markle during her time on the series Suits.

However NBCUniversal declined to comment once contacted. A source close to Markle however points out that the former royal has absolutely no intention of acting, and therefore will not take part in the project in front of the camera. Representatives of the couple also declined to comment on this story.

Recall that Meghan Markle recently resumed working in Hollywood narrating a docuseries for Disney +, Elephants, premiered in April. Moreover, Prince Harry announced in 2019 that he is working with Ophra Winfrey on an Apple TV + docuseries focused on mental health. Also last week he made a surprise appearance in Netflix's trailer for the documentary Rising Phoenix, which will be released at the end of the month and will tell the story of the Paralympic Games.