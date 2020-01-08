Meghan Markle and Prince Harry withdraw from the Royal Family (and this is what they are going to do now)

Share it:

The latest news from the United Kingdom has left us ojipláticos: Meghan makle and the prince harry They have just announced through a statement that they abandon their role in the British Royal Family and therefore renounce their official salary. That is to say, they go and from now on they will be economically solvent and will develop another type of trade and goals that are not yet advanced. This is a milestone in the monarchy headed by Isabel II, who will continue to have the support of her grandson and his wife who will not abandon their duties in the Commonwealth and the sponsorships they possess. Of course, now the couple will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, specifically Canada, a country where it has been rumored for weeks that they could move.

This probably happens in the face of the fact that they were not very clear about their future role in the traditional institution, so they would have decided to abandon it and forge their own future away from public coffers. Now, by not depending on public money, they will get the desired privacy they have claimed so much since their relationship was made public a couple of years ago. This is the image with which they gave the news:

“After reflecting and discussing the matter for months, we decided to make a transition this year and begin to forge a progressive role within the institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, without withdrawing support for Her Majesty the Queen. It is thanks to your support that we feel ready to take this leap. We plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, while continuing to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. This geographical balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the real tradition in which he was born, while giving us the opportunity to focus on a new chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We hope to share all the details of this exciting step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, accept our sincere thanks for the continued support. ”

So, we are waiting to know what will be the next labor and personal movement of the Dukes of Sussex, who still do not confirm their move to Canada, but that will surely happen shortly.