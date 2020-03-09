Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the latest news wants them with the red matchy look like real Hollywodian stars

Share it:

I Sussex aka Meghan Markle and the Prince Harry they have returned home, boomed and will shortly be leaving London for their new independent life. The news they still put them at the center of the scene, on the red carpet of the Mountbatten Music Festival where they presented themselves with a look in red combined. Once again, as for the umbrella moment of the Endeavor Fund Awards, Harry and Meghan they gave you memorable photos, relaxed smiles and outfits more from Hollywood films than from royal events. But did you see them on the red carpet together, with Prince Harry (for the last time) in full uniform?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in the penultimate senior royals engagement on behalf of his Majesty on March 7, 2020 in London. Karwai TangGetty Images

The gala evening at the Royal Albert Hall in London is the penultimate official appearance of Meghan and Harry: you will still see them with the whole family one last time before their new life in Canada (or in Hollywood?) begins on the first April 2020, as Queen Elizabeth decided. But with these events strongly desired by grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the prince Harry and Meghan are back to London as triumphant: in love, happy and more serene and, of course, in fairytale outfits. The long red dress by Meghan Markle with hood on the shoulders is a model of the brand Safiyaa, which she had previously worn while pregnant with Archie (but in blue). Fashion accessories? A jubilation of designer labels, among the favorites of the Duchess of Sussex: pump Aquazzura, clutch Manolo Blahnik and earrings by Simone Rocha. What about Prince Harry? He sported his uniform from Captain General of the Navy and enjoy the shots because they will be the last in this outfit, as The Queen with Sussexit has also revoked its military titles.

Another shot of Harry and Meghan at the gala evening in London with the matchy looks. Karwai TangGetty Images

THE Meghan's look and Harry in London they seem to mean: remember us like this, that's what we could have been for the monarchy. Queen Elizabeth understood her nephew's motivations for wanting to live an independent life with her family but took everything away from him: from the titles, which will remain dormant, to the military medals and also the possibility of taking part in new commitments as a senior royal at least for one year. A severe but fair decision, but perhaps to see Harry and Meghan Markle so confident on the red carpet, he doesn't play in the Crown's favor.

Harry and Meghan from April 1, 2020 will be free to monetize their image, live where they want and no longer work for the Crown. Karwai TangGetty Images

The one of Sussex in London it was a triumphant return, which anticipates how things will be from now on: you will often see them on selected red carpets in super designer clothes, much less in paparazzi photos and close to celebs and celebrities in which they feel close to. With the penultimate senior royals appearance, however, Harry and Meghan in a matchy look have made it clear that the stars of the family, together with the Prince William and Kate Middletonare still them. Unlike the much more institutional brothers-in-law, they have a more glamorous and asapland image. You have the proof by watching them ride the red carpet like two consummate actors: is the British monarchy really ready to lose the Sussex's firepower?



