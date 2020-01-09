Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leave the Royal Family, what has happened and what will happen to the Sussex

Share it:

Meghan Markle and the Prince Harry leave the Royal Family. Yes, the thing is shocking, but not so unexpected. The latest news they report to the most epochal and revolutionary decision of all gods Dukes of Sussex: with an official press release they confirmed the withdrawal from the Royal Family. Before you go hyperventilating, here's what's going on: Harry and Meghan have decided to quit their senior royal role who work directly for the Crown and will live between the UK and North America (probably Canada, a key country for them), making themselves "financially independent" and growing little Archie halfway between the two cultures, the American and the real English. Are you shocked by this big decision? Think how much is Queen Elizabeth, who apparently knew the intentions of her nephew, but not that of announcing to the world the divorce of Meghan and Harry with the royal family. The lively words of Harry, Meghan and The Queen explain better what is going on.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave the Royal Family, what's going on (and what will happen)

After many months of reflection and internal discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year and start carving out a new role outside the Crown. We have decided to no longer be "Senior member" of the Royal Family and to work to become financially independent, while continuing to support Queen Elizabeth.

Press pause: what do these words of Meghan and Harry posted on the Instagram profile mean? SussexRoyal and on their site, which arrive after a mega crisis of the couple targeted by the haters, a great fracture with the Prince William and Kate Middleton and 6 weeks off at Christmas 2019 in which they took refuge in Canada? Not that they leave the Royal Family formally, because nowhere (unless announcements later in the year) does it say that Prince Harry will leave his title of Prince and Duke and therefore Meghan Markle will also remain Duchess of Sussex. And when they say they will continue to support the Queen, they are actually saying that they are not going to turn their backs on Grandma Betty or the future King Charles, but only that they will no longer go around events on their behalf just like they did until now and as Kate and William and Carlo and Camilla will continue to do.

Their message to the world continues by telling their plans: we had already predicted that the Sussex brand it would become a real company, with a turnover that does not only go to charity and with more freedom of movement. Already the revolution of Harry and Meghan on Instagram was supposed to smell the great change in sight, a new path that makes them feel better without denying the family. They also speak of "balance, to make Archie grow between two cultures, the real one in which he was born and the American one", which also gives him room to move around without always being criticized by the media as in the UK.

But what about Queen Elizabeth of this story?

An hour after the launch of the Harry and Meghan press release on the Twitter profile of the Queen @RoyalFamily, a Buckingham Palace communication has emerged in which it is said that the negotiations are at the beginning, that the Queen understands her nephew's desire for independence but the matter is complicated. Could it be that the reports are so tense that Harry and Meghan make their own head and launch the news when it has not yet been approved by the upper floors ?! So it seems.

Harry and Meghan, is the latest news really that bad? We don't believe

Harry and Meghan returned to London on January 7 and went to thank Canada for their hospitality. At this point, also in the future. Chris JacksonGetty Images

Look at reality: that Harry and Meghan felt uncomfortable in the royal system, that the press was targeting them and that the prince is convinced that his wife is the new Lady Diana you already knew that, because they told you in every way. They released interviews, sued the newspapers who criticized them for no reason, even physically walked away to give a strong signal. In the message on Instagram in which they announce the withdrawal from the Royal Family, they let us know that they can do it alone, earning money thanks to their image, their projects and their new charitable Foundation, which will be launched in 2020. We see them there halfway between Clooney's and Beyoncé and Kanye, a bit philanthropic and a bit popstar.

And what's wrong with that? The Prince Harry he has no obligations to the throne because he will not become king. Indeed, in our opinion this choice is also convenient for the Crown because i working royals with their travels and their image they spend taxpayers' living money, so cutting expenses is not bad at all.

READ: LGBT protections in the US set for a withdrawal Harry and Meghan withdraw from the role of working royals, but according to the press release, they do not leave the real title. WPA PoolGetty Images

Perhaps the only thing we cannot forgive him is timing: this is a periodaccio for Queen Elizabeth, for the scandal of Prince Andrea, the Brexit looming and the great changes in his family. Harry and Meghan could wait a while – at least to come to a conclusion with the family – before announcing their decision to the world, couldn't they?

And now what will happen? The Royal drama is upon us: if it is true that Buckingham Palace dissociates itself, then the question becomes really complicated. Apparently, however, Harry and Meghan will tell us how it will go: they will continue to use the official channels to communicate their plans with the world, but they will be in their name, not in the name of the Queen. They will personally select journalists to talk to, just like a company does when launching events or products. And above all, they will live very far from the circle of fire of the English media, probably returning only for the official events that they cannot miss. Like, Trooping The Color of June 2020 which marks the 94 years of The Queen can't really miss it, can they? There gossip news Harry and Meghan go crazy because in the end no one really expected this divorce from English royal family.

Harry and Meghan aren't the only ones, Madeleine of Sweden is the illustrious previous royal

Okay, what Harry and Meghan have done is decidedly unusual and hasn't happened in the British monarchy for a while, but it's not such a rare story. Princess Madeleine of Sweden is an illustrious precedent: third daughter of the current king, she gave up her family and royal duties and flew to Miami with her husband and children and made her life, with some forays to beneficial events. She too is still a princess but she no longer works for her father, she makes her life and is happier. The same choice that Harry and Meghan made with their historical release.

And now, what happens?

We will know in due course: what we now know is that a lot of news about the Royal Family is boiling in the pot. There are those who speak of divorce for Kate and William, who of new pregnancies of Meghan or the Duchess of Cambridge that will be announced shortly. What is certain is that Queen Betty has been dropping the blow and for several months the Prince Charles he is ruling in an unofficial way: probably a sort of retreat of Queen Elizabeth will be announced soon, who does not leave his role but takes a step back with official commitments.

Do not worry, because you will still see the Dukes of Sussex, on the other hand they must earn their bread, we do not know (for now) what the heritage that the Prince Harry is bringing along to begin this new adventure, but it is likely that they will use their influencer career a little more. In our opinion we will see less set photos, more paparazzi, many spontaneous and informal family shots. And obviously many Meghan's look!

And then, does it really seem a coincidence that Harry and his Meghan to announce to the world that they change their lives have chosen their iconic engagement photo? We think they are saying to you: Hey, let's start over, where it all started. This is us against the world and we finally managed to get where we wanted.

If it's not a happy ending (at least for the two of them) this …

