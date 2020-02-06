Meghan and Prince Harry, but what are they doing in Canada now that I'm no longer in the service of the Queen?

Share it:

Ever since they launched the bomb and said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family, the life of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has drastically changed. The latest news from Canada and more precisely from Vancouver Island where they currently live with the baby Archie however they do not paint you a dramatic picture, on the contrary: it is true that we see you soon Royal Family especially for Harry it was very painful, but second people, who has entered Sussex's new life now Meghan and Harry they are enjoying it to death. In practice they are making the life you deserve too (and we with you): ex royal with estimated assets of 34 million dollars, a bright future ahead made of celeb friends, space houses (according to the latest news, the next could be in Los Angeles) and a fan following who continues to love and adore them.

In short, the break may have been difficult, but today Harry and Meghan in Canada they finally enjoy what they wanted in the face of divorce rumors who want them separated within 5 years (at the behest of the "wicked" Meghan).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the latest news from Canada

The relaxed and happy life of Harry and Meghan in Canada. Here in one click from their African tour in informal clothes, always hand in hand. Samir HusseinGetty Images

How are Harry and Meghan after the farewell to the Royal Family?

Let's start with how they are Harry and Meghan Markle now that they are no longer senior royals: according to People and a source very close to Sussex, the two have taken off "a huge burden from the shoulders and now they live in privacy, away from the British media"Even though Harry said in his dinner speech for Sentebale that he said he had many regrets about the loss of military titles in 10 years of career, the source close to him said that in reality he"real titles don't care much, never cared".

What are they doing all day?

Always second people, Harry and Meghan they enjoy Archie who is now 9 months away from hustlers and privacy breakers. The last photos we have of Meghan Markle with her baby are stolen shots while walking in a forest on Vancouver Island, but after that Prince Harry sent a warning to tell the Canadian paparazzi to leave them alone. And in fact we haven't heard from them for weeks, just as they wanted. In those stolen photos though Meghan she seemed overjoyed sign that this new life suits her more: they do yoga (a great passion of Meghan inherited from her mother Doria Ragland), many walks within the walls of their new mansion with their dogs, enjoy dinners cooked by the hands of the Duchess and relax without interference.

But where do Meghan Markle and Harry live?

Although they have maintained their villa in Frogmore Cottage (despite having to pay back the public money they spent on the renovation), Harry and Meghan now live temporarily in a villa on Vancouver Island, one of the most exclusive areas of the city of Vancouver, Canada . Not much is known about their new home except that it is as luxurious as you expect. And if Canada were not enough, offers from every corner of the globe flock to people who want to have the Prince and Meghan Markle as tenants.

Even Madonna in an Instagram post asked the Dukes of Sussex if they want to rent her apartment in Central Park West (in an ultra chic area of ​​the city) in New York, but who knows if there is the Big Apple in Harry's plans and Meghan? Many rely on California, birthplace of the Duchess, as future base for the two, but at the moment the villa on Vancouver Island protects them from the whole world waiting for what to do. And how not to envy them?

