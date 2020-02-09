Meghan and Harry refuse to present an award at the Oscars, according to magazine

Share it:

The Angels.- The Dukes of Sussex, Prince Henry and his wife Meghan Markle, have declined an invitation to present an award at the Oscar ceremony, according to the British magazine "Hello!".

According to this publication, Harry and Meghan received a proposal to present the Best Film Award at the gala of the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards but declined the invitation.

The organizers were confident that the couple would take part in the event full of stars in Los Angeles in what would have been their highest profile appearance since they announced their break with British Royalty last January.

Without a master of ceremonies for the second consecutive year, the great party of the Academy of Hollywood comes after an exceptional year of quality and variety in international cinema.

Among the favorite films are "Joker" at the head with 11, ahead of "Once upon a time in Hollywood", "1917" and "The Irish".

In Los Angeles, meanwhile, the Oscar-winning second edition of the Oscar will be decorated today, the most important film ceremony to be held at the Dolby Theater in the Californian city starting at 5:00 p.m. (Monday GMT 01.00).