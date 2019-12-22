Megaton Musashi, new IP from Level-5, returns to show himself in trailers and shots at the Jump Festa

Share it:

At the Jump Festa 2020, the annual convention that is taking place these days at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba (Japan), it has returned to show itself Megaton Musashi, the new Level-5 IP announced more than three years ago and currently in development for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android mobile devices. The launch window is still unknown.

Developed in collaboration with Weekly Shonen Jump, Megaton Musashi is described as a cross-media project. The game is configured as with a online cooperative action RPG, where players are called to fight on board giant robots against invading aliens. There will be different types of mechs, each of which features specific skills and different attack, defense and recovery parameters. To date, three robots have been presented: Musashi (piloted by Yamato Ichidaiji) is the most balanced, Gaudia (led by Ryugo Hijikata) excels in ranged combat while Sparkman (piloted by Teru Asami) it is effective in hand-to-hand combat. The story is set in 2118, and sees humanity engaged against a mysterious alien race called Dracters, which in a few days managed to gain control of the entire planet and transform it into an immense nest.

On top of this news you will find the trailer screened during the Jump Festa 2020, while at the bottom there are video gameplay focusing on the three mechs (recorded on Nintendo Switch at the fair) and many portraying images the characters, the fights and the various robots.