Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion talks about her affection for the Inuyasha series

April 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In a recent interview with Crunchyroll journalists, the American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she is a great fan of anime, and also revealing the identity of her first "cooked anime", or the half-demonic protagonist of the series of Inuyasha .

L'anime of Inuyasha has achieved great success worldwide, and many anime fans remember with nostalgia that fantastic world inhabited by monsters and demons, and with the constant presence of magic.

Singer Megan Thee Stallion has freely expressed her passion for anime, also talking about the main work of Hirohiko Araki, as well as the most long-lived, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures. Speaking of wanting to deepen his knowledge about Japanese animation, he admitted that he is also following lesser known series like Black Butler and Blood Lad.

You can find a extract of the interview in the post at the bottom of the news, shared by user @blackgirlsanime on Twitter. The particular relationship with a fairly long-lived series emerges from both the interviewer's and the rapper's words, considering the 167 original episodes and the remaining 26 with Inuyasha: The Final Act, but still able to capture viewers and bring them closer to the characters and their feelings.

READ:  Filming Starts for "Lucifer" Season 5 Release Date and More!!

Recall that you can take a look at our review of Inuyasha and that a splendid collectible statue dedicated to the protagonist has recently been announced.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.