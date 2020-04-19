Megan Thee Stallion talks about her affection for the Inuyasha series

Share it:

In a recent interview with Crunchyroll journalists, the American rapper Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she is a great fan of anime, and also revealing the identity of her first "cooked anime", or the half-demonic protagonist of the series of Inuyasha .

L'anime of Inuyasha has achieved great success worldwide, and many anime fans remember with nostalgia that fantastic world inhabited by monsters and demons, and with the constant presence of magic.

Singer Megan Thee Stallion has freely expressed her passion for anime, also talking about the main work of Hirohiko Araki, as well as the most long-lived, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures. Speaking of wanting to deepen his knowledge about Japanese animation, he admitted that he is also following lesser known series like Black Butler and Blood Lad.

You can find a extract of the interview in the post at the bottom of the news, shared by user @blackgirlsanime on Twitter. The particular relationship with a fairly long-lived series emerges from both the interviewer's and the rapper's words, considering the 167 original episodes and the remaining 26 with Inuyasha: The Final Act, but still able to capture viewers and bring them closer to the characters and their feelings.

Recall that you can take a look at our review of Inuyasha and that a splendid collectible statue dedicated to the protagonist has recently been announced.