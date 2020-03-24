 Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, the Batcave, and more from Justice League Mortal

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The movie of Justice League Mortal More than a decade ago, it did not come to fruition due to a multitude of issues, as one bump after another was encountered, since the writers' strike, fiscal problems at the budget level … but as we know, it entered the pre-production phase, hence you have mounted so much material on the tape.

In recent days new images of what the film would have been coming, like a cast with hood costume batman or directly a spectacular conceptual art of the Batcave that reminds us directly of the one in the comics. We also have a new image of the actress Megan Gale dressed as Wonder Woman.

This image of Gale was shared on Instagram by Ryan Unicomb, who is working on a documentary dedicated to the movie.

Already in the past we saw the general image of the Justice League, with the subsequent clarification of the actor Armie Hammer saying that these suits were not yet definitive.

Weta Workshop mold of the hood of the #Batman who was going to play Armie Hammer in the canceled Justice League Mortal pic.twitter.com/9i7lZTeJwE – Superhero Blog – BdS 💥 (@blogsuperheroes) March 19, 2020

We continue to discover what we were going to see in Justice League Mortal, this time… La Batcueva! 👀 pic.twitter.com/4RGTmatPNI – Superhero Blog – BdS 💥 (@blogsuperheroes) March 19, 2020