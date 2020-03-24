General News

 Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, the Batcave, and more from Justice League Mortal

March 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
Megan Gale as Wonder Woman, for Justice League: Mortal (canceled)

The movie of Justice League Mortal More than a decade ago, it did not come to fruition due to a multitude of issues, as one bump after another was encountered, since the writers' strike, fiscal problems at the budget level … but as we know, it entered the pre-production phase, hence you have mounted so much material on the tape.

In recent days new images of what the film would have been coming, like a cast with hood costume batman or directly a spectacular conceptual art of the Batcave that reminds us directly of the one in the comics. We also have a new image of the actress Megan Gale dressed as Wonder Woman.

This image of Gale was shared on Instagram by Ryan Unicomb, who is working on a documentary dedicated to the movie.

Already in the past we saw the general image of the Justice League, with the subsequent clarification of the actor Armie Hammer saying that these suits were not yet definitive.

For now these are all I can share. I know there’s MASSIVE interest in the story behind #JusticeLeagueMortal but there is pushback from the studio and most of the creatives involved. It’s understandably a sore point for many involved. We're collating everything we have to be able to pitch it properly. It may require a kickstarter or something at some stage, or it may not. I'm 5 years into the journey of getting this made and I VERY much appreciate your patience. I know how important this lost chapter is to us all; as movie goers, as comic readers, as pop culture fans. Rest assured we WANT to be able to show you EVERY costume properly. We WANT to show you the Batmobile. We WANT to show you the Fortress of Solitude. We WANT the artists who worked tirelessly for months to get their well deserved due. We’ll continue to do our best. Be well. Stay safe! #SevenFriends #JusticeLeagueMortal #JusticeLeague #WarnerBrothers #PurryburryProductions

