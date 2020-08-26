Megan Fox furious with haters: “I lived for a decade thinking I wasn’t good”

Share it:

Megan Fox he recounted the discomfort he experienced for several years caused by the negative comments of the haters, describing the experience as a ‘self-imposed prison’. In an interview with Refinery29, Fox stated that he had accepted too long the online negativity that has been pouring into him for so many years.

All of this continued until she stumbled upon one of his previous films while watching TV in South Africa.

After realizing that his acting level ‘it wasn’t that bad’, Megan Fox recalled getting ‘really angry’:“I was like ’cause I lived for a decade thinking I was shit at something when I was actually pretty good at it. It led me to realize how I was in a self-imposed prison state for most of my life.”.

Addressing the haters Megan Fox said:“When you tell someone they’re not good at something or lacking, they can absorb it and become their reality, creating a life that reflects that negative shit you talk about!”.

Fox said he was a much stronger person than before and that he decided to do not accept passively anymore this type of behavior by users who attack it on the web.

Megan Fox will star in a horror titled Till Death while last year she confessed to having lived through a bad period; Megan Fox had a nervous breakdown several years ago.