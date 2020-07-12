Mega Man VR Targeted Virtual World returns to show itself in the debut trailer

Share it:

Capcom Japan has announced Mega Man VR Targeted Virtual World, new experience in Virtual Reality starring the famous blue robot. The VR Experience dedicated to Mega Man will be available from 18 July exclusively at the Capcom Plaza in Ikebukuro.

Japanese players can already book their session online, the only way to try the game is in fact to book an appointment, this to avoid gatherings and minimize queues outside the venue, in compliance with international standards for the prevention of Coronavirus. At the time of writing there aren't many details about Mega Man VR Targeted Virtual World, the game has one cartoon style graphics and a gameplay shooter on tracks designed to exploit the potential of Virtual Reality.

No confirmation regarding a possible arrival of Mega Man VR Targeted Virtual World in Europe and North America, even the possibility of seeing this VR Experience on PC or PlayStation VR is currently shrouded in mystery. After a few years of darkness, Mega Man has returned to being one of Capcom's most important franchises thanks to a series of collections and re-editions that have (re) brought the robot on the map, making the character known even to the youngest.