Mega Man, the live-action is still in development: important news is coming soon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Announced by 20th Century Fox in 2015 and then confirmed a few years later by Capcom, the live-action dedicated to Mega Man took a major step forward last January with the involvement of screenwriter Mattson Tomlin The Batman and the Netflix movie Project Power.

Tomlin is taking care of the script, and apparently some are coming important news about the project taken from the Capcom video game.

"We had a lot of fun working with Mattson for Project Poe who invited him to help us with Mega Man" co-director Ariel Shulman said during the Comic-Con Home panel dedicated to Project Power. "We are super excited about it. I think great news will come soon. I can't say much now, but it's a project that we care about and we are excited about."

Revealing that Mega Man was the first video game I've ever played on Nintendo, Schulman added: "I like underdog heroes. We are both deeply fascinated by robotics and the future of automation, for better or for worse. I think combining these two things into one of our favorite historical video games is the ultimate challenge."

Meanwhile, in recent days Netflix has released the first official trailer of Project Power, whose streaming debut is scheduled for August 14th.