Mega Man: The Batman writer promises sparks: “It will have a compelling story”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Mega Man live action is still in development and writer Mattson Tomlin is back to talk about his cinematic vision of the famous Capcom icon.

“In my approach I have always wondered, what is a compelling story? IS what is the real soul of this character? We all know him more or less as the cartoonish Blue Bomber that jumps and shoots, but we need to go further knowing that from a visual point of view it will be something capable of satisfy fans of the video game, but what will the story be at the center of it all? What can this character really be able to deal with? “, revealed the screenwriter a Polygon.

A delicate operation that he is preparing to carry out together with Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, given that we are talking about one of the most recognizable characters in the Capcom videogame universe. Tomlin, already jumped to the news for the work he is doing on The Batman, he went on to declare himself confident and stating that the plot will be something “universal, primordial, exciting and to which everyone can relate “.

Although it was announced in 2018 little is known about the project, but the screenwriter concluded by stating that it will not be a film strictly reserved for children, in the style of Sonic The Hedgehog. It will therefore likely be a product that will fall into the typical PG-13 classification, due to the presence of firearms and physical combat.

Could a Mega Man movie work? Tell us yours in the comments!