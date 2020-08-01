Mega Man, can a live-action movie work? Let's find out together

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A live-action movie based on the video game Mega Man of the Capcom it was initially announced two years ago, but since then there has been little news about the project, which we know is under development and which seems to be coming soon "important news", or at least that's what we all hope.

The peculiarity of Mega Man is however its long history within the videogame world, in which has changed its look several times still keeping its gender spirit intact. So it's interesting to try to understand how the protagonists could present themselves in a live-action version and above all which story will be adapted on the big screen.

For the look, you could bet on something classic and retro, looking at Mega Man original, or even something extremely futuristic and more "cinematic " being inspired by Mega Man X. You could also experience the original looks of Battle Network or Space Force, but these are too recent titles and already deviate from the character's most iconic designs.

However, taking into account the latest comments on the film by the writer and the producers, it is reasonable to think that the live-action will be based on the original Blue Bomber, both for the look and for the story, which we remember follows the story of two scientists, Dr. Light and Dr. Wily, intent on creating anthropomorphic robots and very similar to humans. Wily is revealed to be evil and the first creation of the two, Rock, becomes Mega Men to stop his evil plans of conquering the world.

A story that needs some changes before arriving on the big screen, but for a live-action it is an excellent starting point from "shred" in view of a possible franchise, which could also work in the long run by changing and reinventing itself as it has done over the years Mega Man.

Screenwriter Mattson Tomlin is working on the script, and apparently some are on the way important news about the project taken from the Capcom video game.

"We had a lot of fun working with Mattson for Project Poe who invited him to help us with Mega Man" co-director Ariel Shulman said during the Comic-Con Home panel dedicated to Project Power. "We are super excited about it. I think great news will come soon. I can't say much now, but it's a project we care about and we're excited about."

Revealing that Mega Man was the first video game I've ever played on Nintendo, Schulman added: "I like underdog heroes. We are both deeply fascinated by robotics and the future of automation, for better or for worse. I think combining these two things into one of our favorite historical video games is the ultimate challenge."