Mega Discounts Mediaworld: offers on PS4 Pro and many games

Mediaworld, as part of the new Mega Discounts available today, also offers some products related to the world of gaming entertainment at a discounted price, in particular PS4 Pro and some gaming PCs.

As for the PlayStation 4 Pro, the bundle with the 1 terabyte console and Fortnite it can be purchased for 286 Euros, 30% less than the 409 Euros listed, for a saving of 30%. Mediaworld also guarantees fast delivery by paying 4.99 Euros, while if you choose to pick it up in the store, obviously no extra charge is required.

Front games, Battlefield 4 Premium it is available for 26.99 Euros, while Devil May Cry 5 can be brought home for 34.99 Euros. Among the discounts we also find Mortal Kombat 11 for Nintendo Switch at 31.99 Euros. Still at the Switch level, the Xtreme Wireless BT Controller goes to 27.99 Euros, while Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age goes from 49.99 to 27.99 Euros.

Among the discounts there are also many gaming PCs, including theHP Omen with Intel Core i7 processor, 1 terabyte hard disk and 256GB SSD, 16 gigabytes of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card with 8 dedicated gigabytes, which can be purchased for 1709.10 Euros from the previous 1899 Euros and the 2249 Euros of list.