Mega Discounts Mediaworld flyer: PS4 PRO, FIFA 20 and GTA 5, best offers of January 2nd

Continue i Mega Discounts Mediaworld, in store and online, with thousands of products at reduced prices until next January 8th. Let's find out together the best offers today for the console and video games category.

Let's start by reporting the offer linked to PlayStation 4 PRO 1TB with Fortnite Voucher, on sale at 286.30 euros with a discount of 30% on the list price. Other promotions concern games like FIFA 20 sold for 39.99 euros or GTA V for 30.99 euros and again Call of Duty Modern Warfare for 52.99 euros and Red Dead Redemption 2 for 49.99 euros.

Offers also on games for Nintendo Switch, with a selection of titles available at 49.99 euros each including Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Super Mario Party and Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Finally we mention the Xbox promotions: Xbox One S 1TB with two controllers costs 266.99 euros, The Outer Worlds is on offer at 54.99 euros and Ghost Recon Breakpoint available at 29.99 euros.

More details on the Mediaworld website and in the stores, all the offers shown are valid online and in store until Wednesday 8 January 2020.