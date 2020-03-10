Sports

Meeting this Wednesday in the NBA to decide strategy in order to prevent Coronavirus

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

This Wednesday will take place a Video conference between the NBA and representatives or owners of the 30 franchises of the American basketball league to comment on the strategy to follow for the Coronavirus prevention, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe in the United States.

Among the managers of the NBA franchises, concern over the last few days has grown the possibility of determining the decision to play without fans, measure that for the moment has not been taken.

However, the NBA has warned the teams that this possibility is real despite the fact that there is currently no no national, state or local agency that has proposed or determined that the games be played behind closed doors.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.