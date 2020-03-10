Meeting this Wednesday in the NBA to decide strategy in order to prevent Coronavirus

This Wednesday will take place a Video conference between the NBA and representatives or owners of the 30 franchises of the American basketball league to comment on the strategy to follow for the Coronavirus prevention, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe in the United States.

Concerns are escalating among owners and executives that more drastic steps could be coming for the league, including games played with only essential personnel in arenas; the precise scenario that the NBA has required teams be prepared to execute. https://t.co/xnpVXX8KHj – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 9, 2020

Among the managers of the NBA franchises, concern over the last few days has grown the possibility of determining the decision to play without fans, measure that for the moment has not been taken.

However, the NBA has warned the teams that this possibility is real despite the fact that there is currently no no national, state or local agency that has proposed or determined that the games be played behind closed doors.